Alfie collects litter where he lives

The charity Keep Britain Tidy says "we all have to do our bit" as lockdown eases and litter increases in parks, beaches and public spaces.

As lockdown restrictions are starting to lift UK, parks and beaches have seen lots of litter as people start to enjoy these places once again.

Towns have had more littering than they'd expect and lots of volunteers have been helping out to keep places clean.

Meet Alfie who decided to do something to tackle the litter problem in his area.