Premier League: Seven things to look out for as football returns

After three months away, The Premier League 2019/20 season is back this week.

While much is different, plenty will stay the same, so here are a few things to look out for as the league restarts.

1. It's going to sound very different

If you have watched any football from Germany since their top leagues restarted, you'll know that matches behind closed doors sound a little bit weird. The stadiums are big and echoey and you can hear the players shouting to each other.

However, things might sound a little familiar in the UK if you're a fan of the FIFA video game. Some viewers will be given the option of listening to games with artificial crowd noise used in FIFA 20.

EA has confirmed that FIFA crowd noise will be used in real Premier League games on the television broadcasts.

Using a system called "Atmospheric Audio", EA is supplying 13 hours of sounds heard in the game. Both the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga can use the sounds for TV broadcasts. Sky Sports have confirmed they will use the FIFA sounds during live games that they televise.

But there's no risk of distracting the payers, they won't be able to hear any crowd noise, artificial or otherwise.

Fan video cams have been set up in other leagues as football comes back with a difference.

2. It's going to look very different too

The seats nearest the pitch will also have covers designed by each club "to improve the environment" in the hope that it'll make empty stadiums look better and also sound better.

Some clubs are considering putting cut outs of fans in the stands and in a move that sounds a bit like Gogglebox but for the The Premier League; live video feeds featuring 16 supporters from each club will be made available to broadcasters and to clubs for use on big screens during matches.

So while there will be very little atmosphere inside the grounds, all the emotion football brings will be beamed into our living rooms live from someone else's.

Over 13,000 Borussia Monchengladbach fans paid to have a cardboard cut-out of themselves at Borussia Park in Germany

3. New rules

Premier League teams can now make five substitutions, rather than three, in each match until the end of the season. Teams will also be able to name nine substitutes instead of the usual seven.

There will also be drinks breaks, "lasting no longer than one minute," midway through each half, with the time added to stoppage time at the end of each half.

4. Keeping at a safe distance where possible

Although tackles will still fly in and social distancing isn't possible during the game, there are rules in place when it comes to things like goal celebrations.

After scoring, players have been asked to maintain a safe distance from one another and the Premier League says "broadcasters will identify a celebration camera which players can head to after scoring".

Players have also been told that they must not surround referees or other officials and there must be "no spitting or nose clearing" on the pitch. Opposition managers are not allowed to shake hands either.

With only about 300 people present in the stadium for each game, there will be no ball boys and girls, with spare balls positioned around the pitch.

Along with the Premier League, VAR is also back and there will be extra room between those reviewing footage in the VAR Hub to maintain social distancing.

5. Paying tribute

A Black Lives Matter badge will feature on all playing shirts of every player in the Premier League for the rest of the season alongside a badge thanking NHS staff for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League players will also wear shirts with 'Black Lives Matter' on the back for the first 12 games of the restart.

The Premier League will also support any player who chooses to 'take a knee' before or during matches, the gesture has been made by many people across the world in solidarity following the death of George Floyd and race protests that followed.

6. Europe and relegation

Despite all that's different a lot is staying the same and their are some vital points needed for the teams at the top and the bottom of the league.

Manchester United will be hoping they can break into the Champions League places with a top 4 finish. The Red Devils are three points off fourth placed Chelsea, but also have Wolves, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Tottenham breathing down their necks.

At the bottom of the table, several clubs are at risk of going down and will hope that they restart the campaign strongly. West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich are just some of the teams at risk of relegation.

7. Liverpool's first league title in 30 years!

Surely it's just a matter of time now, before Liverpool fans an breathe a huge sigh of relief as their team lifts their first ever Premier League trophy.

The only thing that looked like it might stop the Reds' title ambitions was coronavirus, and the possibility that the league might get scrapped for this season.

Thankfully for fans on the red side of city the league is restarting and the Merseyside derby is scheduled for Sunday. Liverpool travel to Everton knowing there's the possibility of winning the title at their fiercest rivals.

Liverpool only need a maximum of two wins to win the league, but with Manchester City facing a tricky home game against Arsenal, the title could be wrapped-up in the League's first weekend back.