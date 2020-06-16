play
Watch Newsround

What's life like for children in refugee camps during coronavirus

Poor conditions in refugee camps across Europe are leaving the people who live there vulnerable to coronavirus.

Many camps, such as Moria on the island of Lesbos in Greece remain in lockdown, despite rules easing elsewhere.

There are concerns that if the virus enters the camps, it could spread very quickly.

Several children are being evacuated from the camps, but despite EU countries pledging to relocate 1000 children, so far fewer than 100 have been moved.

Watch more videos

Video

What's life like for children in refugee camps during coronavirus

Video

Watch our special programme on racism

Video

Chalk street art aims to help us 'cope with problems'

Video

What are wasps for? Chris Packham is here to tell you!

Video

'We need everybody to speak out to make a change'

Video

Find out how Matt Lucas became the new host of the GBBO

Video

Check out some of your amazing lockdown achievements

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news affecting you

Video

US kids give their reactions to protests

Video

Your message to leaders on World Environment Day

Video

What's it been like going back to school?

Video

What books have you been reading?

Video

A new way to close a cereal box!

Video

Dr Radha answers YOUR coronavirus questions

Video

'Our mum brought home a vending machine!'

Video

What's it like going back to school in England?

Video

Lockdown Poetry: 'Writing my poem made me feel better'

Video

Shanequa chats to new Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy!

Video

What is lockdown like for paralympians?

Video

Young Voices sing #PowerInMe

Video

Springwatch: Explore the woods with Chris Packham

Video

On your toes: How these boys keep up dance practice in lockdown

Video

Assemblies are never boring with these costumes!

Video

The Vamps: Connor Ball talks about dealing with anxiety

Video

Strange News

Video

The cast of Jamie Johnson answer your questions

Video

DanTDM, Surfaceldn and other celebs tell you 'it's ok cry'

Video

How elephants kept cool during UK scorcher!

Video

Thank A Teacher Day 2020: Your messages to your teachers

Video

Max's hope for new organ donation law

Video

How to look after afro hair during lockdown

Video

Tasty banana bread recipe you can try at home!

Top Stories

Young boy at a migrant camp

Refugee Week: What's life like for child refugees?

Sky-brown-skateboarding.
play
1:11

Sky Brown: 'Falling is part of life'

giant larvaceans

'Snot palaces' built by sea creatures could help scientists

comments
Newsround Home