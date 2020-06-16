Poor conditions in refugee camps across Europe are leaving the people who live there vulnerable to coronavirus.

Many camps, such as Moria on the island of Lesbos in Greece remain in lockdown, despite rules easing elsewhere.

There are concerns that if the virus enters the camps, it could spread very quickly.

Several children are being evacuated from the camps, but despite EU countries pledging to relocate 1000 children, so far fewer than 100 have been moved.