How to: Draw and make with these easy guides

The summer holidays are not far off, so why not get creating with these easy five step guide?

How to draw...a panda

Learn how to draw a cute panda with Rob Biddulph.

Rob is a children's author, illustrator, and Guinness World Record holder. Rob held the largest online art lesson with over 45,000 people around the world joining the class.

You may have also heard his books being read by Tom Hardy or Mark Bonnar on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

How to make a...suncatcher

Ruby and Raylee create videos on YouTube where they do sibling challenges, review products, and they do lots of creative crafts and makes.

You will need... A plastic wallet or recycled plastic that has a clear, flat surface

Black paint and PVA glue or white glue

Permanent marker pens

Paper

Scissors

Please remember to always get an adult's help when using scissors.

How to draw...an elephant

Wennie Liu is a YouTuber who teaches people how to draw cute things on her channel, from a bunny unicorn to a slothicorn - there are lots of adorable creatures you can learn to draw.

Follow the video to learn how to draw an elephant and see it come to life. All you will need is pen and paper.

Let us know in the comments below if you'll have a go making or drawing one of these.