Homeschooling: Fifth of pupils doing an hour or less of work every day

Getty Images

One fifth of pupils (around two million children in the UK) did less than an hour of schoolwork a day at home, according to a study.

The report from University College London's Institute of Education said that on average pupils across the UK are studying for an average of 2.5 hours a day during lockdown.

Looking at data from UK households, which include more than 4,559 children, only about 17% did more than four hours a day of schoolwork.

The study found that in some cases, children hadn't done any schoolwork at all.

This survey suggests the amount of schoolwork children are doing is much lower than a previous survey, which said children in the highest-income families spend six hours a day on education, but the poorest spend four and a half.

That study was carried out by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Other studies have said that one of the key reasons children are missing out on schoolwork is because they don't have good access to internet or a computer.

Tell us what you think Click here to jump to the comments

The UCL report also says only 15% children who normally get free school meals were receiving four or more pieces of offline schoolwork compared to 21% of children not eligible for free meals.

The report said that, because of this, these children "appear to be additionally disadvantaged during lockdown".

Getty Images

The study said that in London, the South East of England and Northern Ireland, children receive more offline schoolwork, such as assignments, worksheets and watching videos, than elsewhere in the UK.

The government says it has committed over £100m to help home learning, and committed to providing laptops and internet access to children who need them

Prof Francis Green, who led the UCL research, said it report "painted a gloomy picture of lost schooling and low amounts of schoolwork at home".

Everyone is losing out in this generation, some much more than others. Prof Francis Green, , University College London

In another survey by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) the vast majority of teachers of teachers in England (90%) said their pupils were doing less or much less work than they normally would at this time of the year.

In the survey, carried out in May, head teachers said they believe about a third of pupils are not engaging with the work they've been set by their teachers.

It raises particular concern about the impact of school closures, on the learning of pupils from the most disadvantaged areas.

Teachers said vulnerable children, those with limited access to technology and/or study space, those with special educational needs and disabilities, and young carers, were finding it particularly difficult to complete schoolwork from home learning.

Getty Images

Teachers say just over half (55%) of parents could help with their children's home learning, according to the report.

But children who go to school in a deprived area are less likely to have their parents who can help them (41%) than children in other schools (62%).

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We will do whatever we can to make sure no child, whatever their background, falls behind as a result of coronavirus.

"We are also considering, with a range of partner organisations, what more is required to support all pupils who have been affected by school closures."