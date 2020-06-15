play
Watch Newsround

Watch Newsround

Ricky brings you your Monday morning Newsround. We've got an update on shops reopening in England, why Marcus Rashford has written a letter to politicians, and meet 12-year-old refugee Moner.

Click here to get the main headlines AND to find out what the words mean!

CBBC's Rhys on Barack Obama and Malorie Blackman

Father's Day: Send in your messages!

Children with no internet are missing out on schooling

During the week this page is updated three times a day. Due to sports rights we can't always show the full programme online. You can watch the full version, with optional subtitles, on BBC iPlayer here.

Watch more videos

Video

Watch Newsround

Video

Watch our special programme on racism

Video

Chalk street art aims to help us 'cope with problems'

Video

What are wasps for? Chris Packham is here to tell you!

Video

'We need everybody to speak out to make a change'

Video

Find out how Matt Lucas became the new host of the GBBO

Video

Check out some of your amazing lockdown achievements

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news affecting you

Video

US kids give their reactions to protests

Video

Your message to leaders on World Environment Day

Video

What's it been like going back to school?

Video

What books have you been reading?

Video

A new way to close a cereal box!

Video

Dr Radha answers YOUR coronavirus questions

Video

'Our mum brought home a vending machine!'

Video

What's it like going back to school in England?

Video

Lockdown Poetry: 'Writing my poem made me feel better'

Video

Shanequa chats to new Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy!

Video

What is lockdown like for paralympians?

Video

Young Voices sing #PowerInMe

Video

Springwatch: Explore the woods with Chris Packham

Video

On your toes: How these boys keep up dance practice in lockdown

Video

Assemblies are never boring with these costumes!

Video

The Vamps: Connor Ball talks about dealing with anxiety

Video

Strange News

Video

The cast of Jamie Johnson answer your questions

Video

DanTDM, Surfaceldn and other celebs tell you 'it's ok cry'

Video

How elephants kept cool during UK scorcher!

Video

Thank A Teacher Day 2020: Your messages to your teachers

Video

Max's hope for new organ donation law

Video

How to look after afro hair during lockdown

Video

Tasty banana bread recipe you can try at home!

Top Stories

Marcus-Rashford.

Rashford: 'No child should be going to bed hungry'

comments
social-distancing.

Shops start to re-open across England

comments
sign-on-floor-saying-stay-safe-and-keep-your-distance
play
1:18

What will a shopping trip look like now?

Newsround Home