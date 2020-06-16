Coronavirus: Drones to drop off library books in America

Getty Images Did you know some drones can carry things that weigh 220 kg.

Drones could be the solution to getting hold of library books, a librarian in the United States has declared.

Kelly Passek, from Virginia. has teamed up with a company called Wing, who are part of Google's company, to have books delivered by drone.

The drones can deliver packages that weigh a couple of kilograms - which is just the right weight limit for a couple of books to make up the cargo!

During the pandemic educational places likes schools, museums and libraries have been closed all over the world, to help keep people as safe as possible.

"I think kids are going to be just thrilled to learn that they are going to be the first in the world to receive a library book by drone," said librarian Kelly.

Kelly, who looks after the library at a middle school, and contacted Wing after seeing some of the other things they had delivered, like pizzas.

They agreed with her plan and the first lot of books will be flying out this week!

Students can order the books online, and Kelly will then prepare them and send them off via drone.

"I'm hoping that we get our students that are already readers and students who are thinking its going to be really excellent to get books delivered by drone," said Kelly.

And don't worry about returning them via a drone.

Students aren't expected to return any of their books until school starts again!

What do you think about drone deliveries? Would you like to see your local library lending books via drone? Let us know in the comments.