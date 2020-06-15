play
Coronavirus: Social distancing scrapped in the Isle of Man

Last updated at 17:01
With social distancing scrapped, friends can hug again

It's been more than three months since the Isle of Man introduced social distancing measures.

The island has seen no new cases of coronavirus since 20 May, leading the government to dispense with most of its lockdown restrictions.

Howard Quayle is the current Chief Minister for the Isle of Man and he has announced that social distancing can now end and life can go back to 'normal'.

However, the island's border will remain closed and social distancing will still be required at care homes and in healthcare settings, like hospitals and at the doctors.

People in the Isle of Man no longer have to stay two metres apart, time to play with friends

This means that people no longer have to stay two metres apart from one another.

People who work in care homes, hospitals and other health environments will continue to use PPE.

The Chief Minister for the Isle of Man has said it's up to the public to decide for themselves if they want to keep a distance.

Howard Quayle has said that a "bold move" has been made to get "society back to normal".

The 'new normal' in the Isle of Man comes with a new set of rules around good hygiene.

People can now do most of the things they did before the coronavirus pandemic like going shopping and restaurants. Outdoor sporting events will be allowed too.

There are some other restrictions still in place, including bans on using "wet" facilities, such as swimming pools and saunas.

The Isle of Man aren't the only ones lifting social distancing rules.

Guernsey to lift restrictions from 20 June

Lockdown restrictions in Guernsey, an island in the English Channel, will be lifted from 20 June.

It'll mean there will be no social distancing rules, so places like indoor play areas and after school clubs can operate as normal.

Some restrictions will remain, a 14 day quarantine period will still be in place for anyone who travels to Guernsey.

Rest of UK

Lockdown measures are being eased in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but social distancing measures are still in place in most situations.

There are ways you can be at a safe distance and still play with your friends and show you care from a distance.





  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Will secondary schools re open properly, including year 7s to join back since i coming back

  • Cool! This is such good news! Coronavirus is slowly going away! 😀😀









