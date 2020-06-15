BBC Bitesize: Sir David Attenborough gives geography lessons

Getty Images

If you've ever fancied having Sir David Attenborough as your geography teacher, then we have some very good news!

The presenter of Blue Planet and Planet Earth - and general all-round great person - is going to front a geography lesson for BBC Bitesize.

The lessons for primary school children will be on Tuesday 16 June and Thursday 18 June.

It certainly sounds like these lessons will be a little bit different to what you'd normally get in the classroom, and will include animations as well as footage from the Natural History Unit.

Sir David Attenborough said: "I am delighted to be teaching primary school children across the country about the things I am passionate about.

"I hope children will learn something new about animals, oceans and dinosaurs, and feel inspired by my BBC Bitesize lessons."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Karim, Dianne Buswell and Radzi give their advice for home learning

The first lesson, on Tuesday, will feature the famous naturalist taking children aged 5-7 on a whistle-stop tour of the world's seven continents, as they discover what makes each continent so unique.

Meanwhile on Bitesize Daily Primary, 7-9 year olds will learn about the equator, and the older primary school years will be taught about the importance of maps to explore your surroundings.

In the lesson on Thursday 18 June you'll be able to learn all about the world's oceans.

Where can you watch Sir David Attenborough's Bitesize lessons? The lessons will be available on BBC Bitesize Daily, and on the Red Button and BBC iPlayer. Bitesize Daily Primary 16 June 5-7 Year Olds: The World. Continents. 7-9 Year Olds: The World. Latitude and Climate. 9-11 Year Olds: The World. Maps. Bitesize Daily Primary 18 June 5-7 Year Olds: Oceans. Migration. 7-9 Year Olds: Oceans. Weather Patterns. 9-11 Year Olds: Oceans. Currents, weather and fish.

Then on 30 June Sir David will also be giving another lesson. This time he'll be teaching primary school students all about dinosaurs and fossils as part BBC Bitesize Science Week.

Sir David is far from the only famous face to be giving lockdown lessons as part of BBC Bitesize.

Liam Payne, Danny Dyer and Jesse Lingard have all been giving lessons on different subjects.

Others including Nikki Lilly, Marcus Rashford and Tim Peake have joined CBBC show Celebrity Supply Teacher, to give special lessons on their favourite topics.