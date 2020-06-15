Homeschooling: 'Lack of internet putting some children at a disadvantage' say MPs

Getty Images

The government has been told it needs to make sure children have internet access at home after a recent survey found many disadvantaged children were not receiving the help to get online that they needed.

A group of politicians and important educational figures have written to the government saying at least 700,000 children have missed out on schoolwork due to a lack of computer or internet access, and cannot complete their homework.

Some children have been able to go back to school, however, most children in the UK are still having lessons at home or being sent work online.

On Monday Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh will present a bill, the name for a law, in Parliament calling for all children who normally get free school meals to be provided with a broadband connection and equipment.

There had been hopes to get all primary children back to school before the summer holidays, but these plans have now been dropped by the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a "massive catch-up operation" in schools was needed over summer to help pupils who have missed lessons because of lockdown - but it's not clear whether these lessons will be online or in the classroom.

Getty Images

With schools across the country shut during the coronavirus pandemic, many organisations have raised concerns how the the differences in learning between wealthy pupils and less-wealthy, partly due to a lack of access to technology.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson previously told the House of Commons that 230,000 laptops will be given to children who need them by the end of June, and that 100,000 had already been delivered.

He said that tens of thousands of routers to provide internet access have already been provided to vulnerable families.

What do teachers say about then issues children have accessing online learning? Around 15% of teachers told education charity the Sutton Trust that more than a third of their pupils did not have access to an electronic device to learn from home.

School leaders' union NAHT said it found that 70% of secondary school leaders who had requested internet access for their disadvantaged students had not received it.

The letter said that this would "not fully close the digital divide or make up for months away from school".

"But it would make an immediate, tangible difference to some of the most vulnerable families in our society."

Those children who can't access the same resources as their classmates will find themselves even further behind when they finally return. Some may never catch up. Letter to the government

A Department for Education spokesman said: "We will do whatever we can to make sure no child, whatever their background, falls behind as a result of coronavirus.

"The Government has already committed over £100 million to support children to learn at home, and pupil premium funding at the highest ever rate per pupil continues to be paid to help schools support their disadvantaged pupils.

"We are also working with a range of partner organisations to deliver the support that is needed for all pupils who have been affected by school closures."