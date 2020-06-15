Marcus Rashford: Free meals for children should carry on

Getty Images

England footballer Marcus Rashford has asked the government to change its mind about not carrying on with food vouchers during the summer holidays.

The vouchers were introduced in March to help families who struggled to afford food for their children when schools were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Over one million children in the UK were eligible to use the vouchers as they usually have free school meals, but politicians announced earlier this month that the scheme would not run during the summer holidays.

Without the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn't be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a game I love. Marcus Rashford , Man Utd / England footballer

Manchester United and England striker Rashford has raised more than £20m during lockdown after teaming up with FareShare, a charity "fighting hunger and food waste".

Rashford says he will "keep fighting" so that no children go hungry. In a letter to Members of Parliament (MPs), he asked them to change their decision.

"This is not about politics; this is about humanity," Rashford said. "Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did everything we could to protect those who can't, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Can we not all agree that no child should be going to bed hungry?

"Food poverty in England is a pandemic that could span generations if we don't course correct now.

"The Government has taken a 'whatever it takes' approach to the economy - I'm asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable children across England.

"I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your decision to cancel the food voucher scheme over the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

"This is England in 2020 and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance. Please, while the eyes of the nation are on you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable a top priority."

In the letter, Rashford writes about his own experiences as a child and looks back on his England debut.

"On a week that would have opened Euro 2020, I wanted to reflect back to May 27th, 2016, when I stood in the middle of the Stadium of Light in Sunderland having just broken the record for the youngest player to score in his first senior international match," he said.

"I watched the crowds waving their flags and fist-pumping the three lions on their shirts and I was overwhelmed with pride not only for myself, but for all of those who had helped me reach this moment and achieve my dream of playing for the England national team.

"Understand: without the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn't be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a game I love.

"My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year. It's only now that I really understand the enormous sacrifice my mum made in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

Marcus Rashford This is the letter Marcus Rashford wrote to MPs

Getty Images After recovering from a back injury during lockdown, Rashford will be back in action when the Premier League restarts

"This summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and children waving their flags, but in reality, Wembley Stadium could be filled more than twice with children who have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food.

"As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of their country to pull on the England national team shirt one day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

"As a black man from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I could have been just another statistic. Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my family, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only stats I'm associated with are goals, appearances and caps. I would be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I didn't stand here today with my voice and my platform and ask you for help," Rashford said.

The Food Foundation - a charity that works so that everyone can have access to healthy food - estimates that 200,000 children have had to skip meals during lockdown, while five million people live in families that have struggled to afford food during the crisis.