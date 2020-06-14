Spongbob Squarepants supports pride month

Ramzy Masri/Nickelodeon/twitter

Is Spongebob Squarepants a member of the LGBTQ+ community?

Nickelodeon shared a message in support of Pride month - which is a month dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community - on their social media account.

They said: 'Celebrating Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.'

What does LGBTQ+ stand for? It is short for: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and others.

The caption was accompanied by images of queer characters from shows on Nickelodeon, such as Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Legends of Korra, a spin-off series of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ramzy Masri/Nickelodeon/twitter The artwork was designed by Ramzy Masri.

But an image of Spongebob Squarepants was also included in the tweet, leading fans to question if Spongebob was a member of the LGBTQ+ community as well.

Spongebob Squarepants is a popular cartoon character in the LGBTQ+ community, and in the image shared, he can be seen wearing a rainbow tie, suggesting he supports gay rights.

We have reached out to Nickelodeon for a comment on this.