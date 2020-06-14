play
The Voice Kids will return in July with new judge Paloma Faith

Last updated at 11:32
voice-kids-judges.ITV/The Voice Kids
Paloma Faith joins fellow coaches on the show

ITV have announced that the new series of The Voice Kids will be returning this July.

Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and reigning champion Danny Jones will all returning to their big red chairs.

This year they'll also be joined by new coach Paloma Faith, who was announced to be replacing former coach Jessie J last year.

Paloma previously worked on the adult version of the show in 2016, and said she's "massively excited" to be joining the Voice Kids.

danny-jones-and -sam-wilkinson.ITV/The Voice Kids
Sam Wilkinson won the competition last year

Emma Willis will also be back to present the show and support contestants.

Singers aged between 7 and 14 will be competing to grab one of the nine places on each coach's team.

Last year the competition was won by Sam Wilkinson, who performed an original song called Everything's Alright and a duet of the Beatles song Hey Jude with his coach Danny Jones.

  • This is awesome! I can not WAIT to watch it!!

