London protests: More than 100 arrested at violent protests

Getty Images Protestors gathered by the Cenotaph war memorial

More than 100 people were arrested after protests in London became violent.

Hundreds of protestors, most of whom were white men, football hooligans, and far-right activists, gathered to 'defend' monuments like the Cenotaph war memorial, and the statue of Winston Churchill who was Prime Minster during the World War Two.

This is after some people from an anti-racism protest last week had spray-painted a message saying "Churchill was a racist" on the monument.

The counter-protests quickly turned violent as the group attacked police officers, throwing things like bottles and fireworks and kicking and punching them.

PA Media Police are confronted by protesters in Whitehall near Parliament Square

A man has been arrested on suspicion of urinating next to a memorial of PC Keith Palmer - a police officer who died protecting the Houses of Parliament from a terrorist 2017.

Some far-right protestors were also seen doing Nazi salutes and shouting racist chants.

What is racism? Racism is when words or actions are used to discriminate or disadvantage people because of their colour, culture or ethnic origin.

In response to the riots, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Racist thuggery has no place on our streets."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said any violence against police was: "completely unacceptable", and that these counter-protests were: "led by those intent on causing violence and sowing hate for their own ends".

The Met Police Federation also described it as: "unacceptable", tweeting that its officers "do not come to work to face this level of violence and abuse".

Getty Images Thousands turned out for an anti-racism protest in Brighton

Organisers from the Black Lives Matter movement had encouraged people not to attend any peaceful protests planned for the weekend, over fears there could be clashes with far-right groups.

Some peaceful demonstrations did however go ahead, like in Brighton where thousands of protestors formed a mile-long line along the seafront before marching through the city centre.