Coronavirus: Shops are starting to re-open across the UK

Brian Lawless A one way system is in place in some shopping centres in Northern Ireland

Shops across the UK are slowly starting to re-open after coronavirus lockdown rules have begun easing.

In Northern Ireland small shops and shopping centres re-opened on Friday.

People are being encouraged to wear face masks and stay 2m apart to follow the social distancing rules.

Some shops will also have plastic screens to protect staff, and shops will limit the amount of customers allowed in the store.

First Minister Arlene Foster agreed to lift a number of lockdown restrictions, because the R-number - which measures the rate of infection - is currently thought to be between 0.5 and 0.9 in Northern ireland.

PA Media Shops in England, such as this one in Liverpool, are expected to open on Monday

Non-essential shops like clothing, shoe and phone shops will re-open in England from 15 June.

New guidelines like the ones in Northern Ireland will be put in place to help protect the staff who work in shops, and the customers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I want people to be confident that they can shop safely, provided they follow the social distancing rules for all premises."

Getty Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hasn't announced when shops in Scotland will re-open

There is no official date for when shops will re-open again in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has laid-out a four phase plan to ease lockdown rules. The re-opening of shops would happen in Phase two, and Scotland is currently in Phase one.

Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates says he would like to see non-essential shops reopen the week of 22 June, if the R rate continues to fall.

The next review of lockdown rules will happen on 19 June, so the re-opening of shops could be discussed then.

Getty Images Shops have had to put up posters to tell shoppers about the new rules in store

Places like pubs, cafes, bowling alleys and the cinema will remain closed until further notice.

As well as things like gyms, football matches and theatres.

This is because these venues attract lots of people in a confined space, meaning it might be easier for the virus to spread.