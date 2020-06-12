Sport Week: How to get your sport badge

Friday marks the start of Sport Week - week two of the new Six Badges of Summer challenge from Blue Peter and CBBC.

The campaign is being run to help keep us busy this summer, and you'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

As part of the campaign, you'll get the chance to get your hands on your very own Blue Peter badges!

Last week was Green Week - and you can check out our guide to a green badge here.

This week is all about being active, getting out and about and maybe even trying a new exercise.

You can download a wall chart to keep track of your Six Badges of Summer progress or apply for a badge - but don't forget to let us know what you're doing by sending in your videos or pictures of your creations.

Getty Images

Set up an obstacle course

Why not get creative an make an obstacle course?

Maybe you can practice jumping over stacks of books or pretend the floor is lava!

Whatever you choose to do, get a bit active and make sure the adults in your life know you're not going to ruin the furniture.

Getty Images

Have a pillowcase race

Got an old pillowcase lying about? Why not jump around like hot popcorn in a bag and have a race with your family?

Getty Images

Try something sporty that you haven't done before

This could be anything at all! It could be a brand new sport that you've been thinking about trying, or it could be something as simple as going for a walk or a jog - the main thing is it's new and gets you moving.

If you're trying something new and you're not sure where to start, why not see if you have some friends who can help you out over video chat, or find a tutorial online?

Getty Images

Complete a skipping challenge

With or without rope? It doesn't matter! Do whichever you prefer.

Why not get creative by skipping to the beat of different songs, or you can do a super-hard version of skipping where you jump every three skips?!

Getty Images

Make your own relay baton

Who said that art and sport didn't mix? You can easily make a relay baton out of an old roll of toilet paper or kitchen roll.

Paint it bright colours and why not put your name on it as well, just so naughty siblings don't go running away with it without your permission!