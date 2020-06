Newsround spoke to CBBC HQ's very own Rhys Stephenson about people who inspire him and he told us all about President Barack Obama and Malorie Blackman.

Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

And Malorie Blackman is a British writer who wrote a famous book called 'Noughts & Crosses' which explores racism.

Watch this video to find out what Rhys had to say about these two famous figures!