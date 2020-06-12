Kenny Beats is giving a young rapper his own home studio!

Getty Images The producer is gifting a home studio to 11-year-old Ray3rd

Social media has become a really popular way for people to spot up-and-coming talent.

One meme featuring a young rapper has attracted quite a bit of attention from some big names in the music industry recently.

Hip-hop producer Kenny Beats, who's worked on music with lots of famous artists including Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, decided to gift the 11-year-old aspiring rapper and producer who goes by the name Ray3rd with his very own home studio after coming across a picture of his makeshift setup on Twitter.

Ray3rd used his phone to record himself making music, wrapping his power cable around his bed frame to keep it steady.

Twitter/@kennybeats

The photo has received thousands of likes and comments on the social media platform and thanks to the power of the internet, it eventually caught the attention of Kenny Beats.

The producer is sending Ray3rd lots of recording equipment including headphones, microphones and a brand new laptop to help him with his music-making dreams. A number of other musicians have also got on board and agreed to support the youngster.