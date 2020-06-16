The people in the UK who were at most risk of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus were asked to stay indoors to keep them safe.

This is a process called 'shielding' and it meant that the government gave them a different, stricter, set of rules than most people.

Since the government have eased some of the rules, those people who have been shielding are allowed to go outside for the first time in over two months!

Anna spoke to Newsround about how she feels going outside for the first time since the rules were eased.