How do you compete in the Impossible Games?

Getty Images

Athletics organisers made the impossible possible last night!

The first track-and-field events took place since the coronavirus pandemic caused sporting events all over the world to be postponed or cancelled.

The Impossible Games brought together some of the most famous athletes in the world, both physically and virtually, for a special set of events.

In an almost empty stadium in Oslo, Norway, records were broken as world champion Karsten Warholm shattered the world record in the 300-meter hurdles.

However, perhaps the more interesting thing was the fact that organisers had to use a combination of live events, live streams and pre-recorded events to make it all work.

Dancers in the stands tried their best to make up for the absence of a real crowd

The two-hour competition featured live action in Oslo, Norway and Nairobi, Kenya.

There were also some unique pole vault attempts from 2012 Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie that were recorded on Tuesday from his garden in France.

Lavillenie had a shorter run-up than usual as he took working from home to new levels

What about crowds?

Well, if you were lucky enough to get a ticket to watch, you'd have to have been a professional dancer - or, er, made out of cardboard!

That's because there were cardboard cut-outs and socially distanced dancers in the crowd to make the competitors feel like there was a bit of atmosphere.

Lots of athletics officials think this kind of event could the future for lots of competitions while restrictions over travel are still in place.

Athletics' next big event is the Inspiration Games on 9 July in Zurich, a more ambitious attempt to work around the limitations of coronavirus restrictions that involves 30 athletes competing in eight disciplines across seven stadiums.