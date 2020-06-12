Sony Playstation 5: Five things we learned at the big console reveal

Getty Images

Sony has got gaming fans excited as it revealed the brand new PS5 console.

During a much-hyped online presentation, the console maker showed off the design and a selection of the games that would be released.

Sony - the company which makes the Playstation 5 - is expected to release the console alongside Microsoft's rival Xbox Series X before the end of this year.

It's been seven years since its last console, the PS4, was released.

Here are five things we learned from the big event!

Wifi router or gaming console?

Sony

Before Thursday night's presentation, no one had even seen what the console would look like.

When it was revealed, some fans online described it as looking a bit like a wifi router - ouch!

The PS5 has a black core surrounded by curved white edging, and a blue glow and is much bigger than the Playstation 4 and the Xbox One.

Speaking to the BBC, the company's boss, Jim Ryan, said Sony wanted to "provide a design that would really grace most living areas". You can make your own minds up on that one!

Game news

Sony

Sony also revealed some of the games that would be coming out when the PS5 is released.

There was a lot of focus on a brand new Spider-Man game called Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Unlike previous Spider-Man games, where you play as Peter Parker, this game will focus on Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales, who you may have seen in the Spider-Verse film.

There's also going to be a brand new Ratchet and Clank game called Rift Apart.

Racing car fans will be pleased as Grand Turismo is back for the seventh time and Sackboy also returns in A Big Adventure - a follow-up to the earlier Little Big Planet Games.

One of the more unusual games was Stray, a third-person cat adventure set in a neon-lit cyber-city.

Going digital

Sony You can see the difference in size as compared to the PS4

Could this be the start of the end for the humble disc drive?

The PS5 will be available in two versions - one with a disc drive and one without.

The company said that this was because more and more people are buying and downloading their games digitally these days.

If you were to go for the disc-drive version, you'd also be getting a machine that can play super-high-quality Blue-ray discs.

How has it improved?

Sony Gran Turismo 7 brings Sony's driving video game back to the race track

Sony says that with the PS5, "waiting is a thing of the past". The console has faster download speeds than ever seen in previous Playstations.

It'll also have better graphics than previous consoles and more memory space.

They company has also introduced something called 3D sound which is supposed to make you feel like you're actually in the game.

Critics have said that there are not enough changes to make people want to put their hands in their pockets, especially with everything that has been going on with coronavirus.

When is it out and how much is it?

Sony

Unfortunately, we don't know the answer to either of these questions.

Sony didn't reveal how much the PS5 would cost for gaming fans.

It also didn't say when the console would come out.

However, it is expected to release it later this year in the winter time - its website says "Holidays 2020" is when the machine will come out.