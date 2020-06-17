play
Watch Newsround

The white privilege TikTok challenge

You might have heard a lot about racism recetly and may have heard the phrase 'white privilege' being used

On social media site, TikTok, for example, the #checkyourprivilege hashtag has been searched and viewed by over nine million people.

In the challenge, a white person and a black person compare their experiences in society by putting in their fingers down every-time something applies to them.

The American dancer, Twitch - who is black - and his wife, Allison Holker - who is white - went viral after their attempt.

