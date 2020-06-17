What is white privilege?

You might have heard the term "white privilege" recently.

It means that people with white skin have advantages in society that other people do not have - or do not have the same disadvantages.

Matilda, Orla and Samuel are the from Fill In The Blanks and Re-Rooted - campaign groups working towards getting non-white people's history to be taught in all UK schools.

Shanequa caught up with them to see what they had to say about white privilege, and how it can be used in a positive way.