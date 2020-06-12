Heads Up: The Duke of Cambridge speaks out on the coronavirus and mental health

Getty Images The Heads Up initiative is focused on tackling issues surrounding mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has said the effects of the coronavirus could have an impact on many people's mental health.

He believes the pandemic, which has affected people in different ways, right across the UK,, may lead to more mental health issues in the future.

He shared his thoughts following an Football Association (FA) announcement that this year's final will be renamed Heads Up FA Cup Final, in support of the duke's initiative which aims to get more people, including football fans, talking about all things mental health.

"And, as you can see behind me, I've got the FA Cup, it's going to be named the Heads Up FA Cup - which is great news. So we're going to really use the final as a moment to promote good, positive mental health for everyone," the Duke of Cambridge said during a video call with Arsenal football club head coach Mikel Arteta and some of his staff and players earlier this week.

"I think there's going to be, sadly, a lot of repercussions from this in society, not just in football, in terms of people's mental health. Hopefully the FA Cup can be a bit of a pivot that people can rally around."

Arsenal's head coach, who actually contracted Covid-19 also spoke about his players' mental health during this time: "You have to create a safe environment for them to be able to talk to you directly without feeling judged, or (worrying) whether that's going to have consequences for them, whether they're going to play or not, or my feelings towards them."

"This is what I've been trying to do over the last 12 weeks, by trying to talk individually so they can raise those feelings, their issues, and we can build the club culture that I want, which is based on respect."

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared his thoughts on the topic of mental health and how footballers can support team mates who may be struggling.

"I think the most important thing is to be next to them, to try to speak a lot with them, to give them all the space they need for talking, because I think the best thing is to talk, and to discuss problems," he said.