Match of the Day Kickabout's Kenzie caught up with Hoffenheim player Christoph Baumgartner to find out what it's been like playing in front of empty stadiums in Germany,

She also waned to know what Premier League players have got to look forward to when the league restarts next Wednesday.

CBBC's Kickabout is back too! The show returns to bring you all the latest footy action on Saturday morning at 7.45am on CBBC.