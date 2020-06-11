World Oceans Day: Check out these amazing ocean pics

You might not believe it, but this photo is of someone gardening... well they're doing it 10 metres under the sea surface in Italy. Nemo's Garden is being used to try out alternative ways of growing things such as basil, lettuce, strawberries and tomatoes, in extreme environments. Its systems are designed so they can produce fresh water through condensation and they're powered by solar and wind energy. It's thought it could be useful for space travel and possible future missions to Mars! Joanna Smart's photo not only won the Innovation category, but was the competition's overall winner too.