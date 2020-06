Newsround spoke to scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock about a person who inspires her.

She told us all about Dr Mae Carol Jemison, who was the first African-American woman to travel into space.

Mae went to university at just 16 and on 12 September 1992 went up into space.

She was also the first real astronaut to appear in the TV series Star Trek and LEGO have even made a model of her. Pretty cool!