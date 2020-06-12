Father's Day: Send in YOUR messages

fotomay

It's nearly Father's Day. On 21 June lots of people in the UK will be celebrating their dads.

It is a day to celebrate fathers and father figures like carers or grandfathers.

We want to know your message for that special person.

Perhaps you are making a card, have ordered, or made, a present for him or are planning on pampering him on the day.

Try our Father's Day poem generator

Reasons dads are great

fizkes Maybe your dad is great because he plays with you and teaches you to do new things

gorodenkoff Is your dad not afraid to join in and look silly?

Prostock-Studio Has he been helping you with your school work?

AzmanL Maybe you love to play sports with him

andresr Perhaps you like to cook with your dad

SDI Productions Or is he just lots of fun and a good hugger?

Send us your videos

We want to hear from you. Use the link below to send in your video telling us what's special about your dad.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.