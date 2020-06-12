play
Father's Day: Send in YOUR messages

Last updated at 05:20
Cartoon-of-dad-and-son.fotomay

It's nearly Father's Day. On 21 June lots of people in the UK will be celebrating their dads.

It is a day to celebrate fathers and father figures like carers or grandfathers.

We want to know your message for that special person.

Perhaps you are making a card, have ordered, or made, a present for him or are planning on pampering him on the day.

Try our Father's Day poem generator

Reasons dads are great

Dad-playing-with-son.fizkes
Maybe your dad is great because he plays with you and teaches you to do new things
Dad-dancing-with-daughter.gorodenkoff
Is your dad not afraid to join in and look silly?
Dad-and-son-look-at-tablet.Prostock-Studio
Has he been helping you with your school work?
Dad-and-son-play-basketball.AzmanL
Maybe you love to play sports with him
Dad-cooking-with-son.andresr
Perhaps you like to cook with your dad
Dad-hugging-daughter.SDI Productions
Or is he just lots of fun and a good hugger?

Send us your videos

We want to hear from you. Use the link below to send in your video telling us what's special about your dad.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

Father's Day sign

It's Father's Day this weekend but where did it come from?

