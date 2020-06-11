Coronavirus: Plans for big summer school catch-up to be revealed

The Prime Minister said there'll be a "massive catch-up operation" in schools over summer to help pupils who have missed lessons because of lockdown.

Boris Johnson said the catch-up would happen "over the summer and beyond" for pupils to get up to speed on the work they've missed.

He said details of the plans will be outlined next week by the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson.

The prime minister also said there will be "a very big plan" to get all schools open in September but didn't give any details.

Schools in England started to reopen for Reception Year 1 and y ear 6 from 1 June with just 15 pupils in each class.

But not all schools are doing that yet and re-opening has been put back in some parts of the country.

Also hopes to get all primary children back to school before the summer holidays have been dropped.

Some MPs and experts have been calling for summer schools to be put in place, so that children can make up for lost ground.

Mr Williamson has made it clear that the summer schools won't be like normal school - and will reveal the plans next week.