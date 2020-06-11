Players CAN kneel in protest during national anthem says US Soccer

Getty Images US Women's star Megan Rapinoe took a knee while the anthem was playing in 2016

The organisation in charge of football in the United States has overturned a rule that bans any player who chooses to kneel during the national anthem.

The rule was originally introduced in 2016 after superstar player Megan Rapinoe took a knee while the anthem was playing.

She did it as a sign of solidarity with NFL star Colin Kaepernick who was protesting against racism and police brutality against African-Americans.

The decision comes as worldwide anti-racism protests continue after the death of George Floyd whilst in police custody.

The NFL has also decided to overturn its ban on anyone who kneels in protest.

The protests first started in 2016 when Kaepernick sat down during the national anthem ahead of a pre-season game.

In later games he decided to kneel instead in order to show more respect for military veterans.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly called for players who kneel to be fired.

However, the number of people taking part in the protests increased dramatically after Trump spoke out against them.

Baseball and Basketball players also joined in with the protests.

What did US Soccer say?

USsoccer/Twitter

The organisation has now said sorry for its lack of understanding and support it gave to their players, saying: "We have not done enough to listen."

It continued: "We apologise... especially to our Black players - staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism.

"Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will."