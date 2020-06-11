Coronavirus: What is a support bubble and who can have one?

Getty Images From Saturday, some children in England may be able to see grandparents again

Lockdown rules in England are relaxing further from Saturday, and people who live alone will now be allowed to form what's being called a "support bubble".

The government say that these changes to some rules are possible because the number of people becoming infected with coronavirus is continuing to reduce.

But what does is a support bubble? Who does this new rule apply to, and does it mean some of you will be able to see grandparents again?

What is a support bubble?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Saturday, people in England who live alone or single parents who live with children under 18, will now be allowed to form a support bubble.

That means they will be allowed to go and visit one other household, indoors and even stay the night if they would like to.

The government say the rule is to help combat loneliness for those people who have lived alone during the three months of lockdown.

The rule does not apply to those who are shielding, or to people living in Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland as those nations decide their own rules.

Mr Johnson said, "All those in a support bubble will be able to act as if they live in the same household, meaning they can spend time together inside each others' homes and do not need to stay two metres apart," he said.

Who does the rule apply to?

Getty Images Children who live with one parent can now visit another household and stay overnight

People are allowed to have a support bubble if:

They live alone

They are a single parent of children under 18

The rule means that, for example, single grandparents, who live alone and are not shielding, are now able to visit and stay at another house.

They will be allowed to hug the people in their bubble, eat dinner indoors with them and even stay overnight!

Or, if you live with just one parent in your household, you will now be allowed to stay with another family member or have them stay at your home.

The PM said that "support bubbles must be exclusive, meaning you can't switch the household you are in a bubble with or connect with multiple households."

So if someone is

He also added that should anyone in the support bubble show symptoms of coronavirus, everyone within that circle must self-isolate for 14 days.