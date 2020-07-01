play
Mental health: Five creative self-care ideas

We've been hearing a lot at the moment about how to keep our bodies healthy - washing our hands more and social distancing.

But it's also really important to look after our mental health too.

Self-care is one way to do this - that just means looking after ourselves and finding ways we can make ourselves feel better.

Dr Kathryn Holden is a clinical psychologist from Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Here are her five creative self-care ideas.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative. There is also more information here.

