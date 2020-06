They aren't exactly every everyone's favourite insect, but just like bee's, wasps are vital to life on earth.

Wasps do lots to help pollinate flowers and also eat garden pests.

Life is a balance and creatures like wasps, may be small, but they are massively important to keeping the balance of life.

Spring Watch's Chris Packham is here to tell a little bit more, about what wasps are for.

Check out the video.