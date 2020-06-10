A village in New Zealand has been taken over by chickens!

Getty Images

A village in New Zealand has emerged from their coronavirus lockdown to discover dozens of chickens have taken over the town.

The country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, recently declared the country free of coronavirus.

The news was welcomed following months of lockdown, but for some, the restrictions resulted in a rather unexpected outcome.

Those living in Titirangi, a West Auckland suburb with less than 4000 residents, got quite the shock after finding out their neighbourhood had been taken over by feral chickens!

The wild birds have been causing some problems for the people of Titirangi since 2008 after a local resident decided to release two chickens from their home.

Their numbers had continued to rise over the years since then, so much so that there were thought to be around 250 in 2019!

Authorities in the area had been working to rehome the birds. Roughly 230 were captured using large nets, leaving just 10 behind. A further eight were captured before New Zealand went into lockdown.

However, this proved to be the perfect opportunity for the remaining few birds to multiply and the end of lockdown has alerted the town's residents to the fact chicken foe's numbers are on the climb again.

Lots of the residents aren't fans of the chickens because of their loud clucking prevents them from sleeping, and they also leave the neighbourhood in a bit of a mess. Many were also left terrified after food left out for the birds began to attract huge rats.

However, some of the people living in Titirangi actually feel the birds add a bit of character to the village.

