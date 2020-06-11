Oldest worm ancestors discovered that lived in tubes

Robert Nicholls A drawing of what the ancient worms might have looked like

Scientists have discovered the oldest ever fossil of an ancient worm!

The fossil contains earthworms, leeches, ragworms and lugworms from around 514 million years ago, in a time known as the 'Cambrian period'.

The worms were discovered in the eastern Yunnan Province in China, and are thought to be incredibly well preserved for how old they are.

This discovery is pretty important, as it changes what scientists know about how old worms are, how they behaved, and even helped them to discover a new species!

Hong Chen The fossil of the new species Dannychaeta tucolus

The discovery was made by a group of international scientists co-led by Dr Luke Parry from the Department of Earth Sciences at Oxford University.

From looking at one particular type of worm in the fossil, they discovered that it was a new species called Dannychaeta tucolus, which lived on the bottom of the sea in a tube!

Scientist Hong Chen, who was part of the study, from Yunnan University, said: "We were quite surprised to find a polychaete worm from 514 million years ago that lived in a tube, especially as it is so similar to species that are still alive today."

Ancestors of these ancient worms can be found living on the sea floors of oceans all over the world today!