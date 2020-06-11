Social distancing: Sign a hug and other ways to say hello without touching

wundervisuals There are lots of ways to show you care and maintain social distancing

Many of you might be missing hugging your friends and family when you see them because it's not allowed under coronavirus social distancing rules.

As lockdown restrictions are being eased people are now able to see other people but most still need to keep their distance.

Sisters Ellie and Sophie have found a way to send a cuddle without touching using the British Sign Language sign for hug.

They want other people to use it too so they can show people they care but still stay safe.

Ways to show you care without touching

People in the UK are being told to stay at least 2 m away from anyone who doesn't live with them to reduce the spread of the Covid 19.

So greetings like hi-fives, fist bumps and hugs are not allowed, but don't worry there are still lots of ways to show you care.

Sign hug

Close your hands into fists and cross them up over your chest like you are giving yourself a huge hug, look at the other person and smile.

Wave

This is an obvious one but still a good option if you can't get too close. Wave and say hello with a big grin.

Thumbs up

This positive sign shows that everything is ok. Why not try a double thumbs up if you are feeling really happy.

Heart hands

Curl your hands into a heart shape and extend your arms out towards the other person away from your chest to send loving vibes.

Blow a kiss

If you're feeling specially loving why not blow a kiss to your friends or family? Mwah!

What do you think of these ways of showing love? Maybe you and your friends have come up with other ways to say 'hi' from a distance. What do your family do when you meet up? Let us know in the comments below.