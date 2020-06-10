play
Watch Newsround

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at Everton's Goodison Park

Last updated at 14:00
Liverpool-Everton.Getty Images
Liverpool's game against city rivals Everton could be played in a neutral venue

Liverpool could possibly be crowned Premier League champions at their local rival's stadium!

Everton's Goodison Park stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Merseyside derby on 21 June despite calls for the match to be played at a neutral ground.

A number of matches, including Everton v Liverpool, were ear-marked as "high-risk" due to concerns over fans gathering outside stadiums.

But after a meeting with the local council and fans groups, Everton's Blue Union and Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly, supporters' groups said: "We are confident that supporters of these two great clubs will respect safety advice about avoiding visiting stadiums where home and away fixtures are taking place."

The Premier League's 2019-20 season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, players have been back in training for several weeks now and the league is ready to re-start on Wednesday 17 June, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United. Later that day Manchester City will play Arsenal, with a defeat for the Manchester side giving Liverpool the chance to wrap up the title against rivals Everton the following weekend.

In a bid to encourage fans to stay away, many games will be shown on TV, for free, including the big game at Goodison Park.

More like this

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling on the anti-racism protests: 'Everyone needs an equal chance'

Statue of Lily Parr

Lily Parr: Football's female superstar will be honoured at museum

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United and England star to do PE for Bitesize lesson

Top Stories

Elephants at Chester Zoo

Zoos and safari parks set to open again

comments
30
Mourners at George Floyd's funeral

The funeral of George Floyd has taken place

question-mark

This is the 2020 Children's Word of the Year

comments
46
Newsround Home