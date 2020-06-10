Liverpool could win the Premier League title at Everton's Goodison Park

Getty Images Liverpool's game against city rivals Everton could be played in a neutral venue

Liverpool could possibly be crowned Premier League champions at their local rival's stadium!

Everton's Goodison Park stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Merseyside derby on 21 June despite calls for the match to be played at a neutral ground.

A number of matches, including Everton v Liverpool, were ear-marked as "high-risk" due to concerns over fans gathering outside stadiums.

But after a meeting with the local council and fans groups, Everton's Blue Union and Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly, supporters' groups said: "We are confident that supporters of these two great clubs will respect safety advice about avoiding visiting stadiums where home and away fixtures are taking place."

The Premier League's 2019-20 season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, players have been back in training for several weeks now and the league is ready to re-start on Wednesday 17 June, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United. Later that day Manchester City will play Arsenal, with a defeat for the Manchester side giving Liverpool the chance to wrap up the title against rivals Everton the following weekend.

In a bid to encourage fans to stay away, many games will be shown on TV, for free, including the big game at Goodison Park.