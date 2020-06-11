ITV

Ant and Dec have apologised for "impersonating people of colour" on Saturday Night Takeaway.

In a statement they said they were "sincerely sorry" and had asked ITV to take down the sketches from its catch-up service.

They came under fire for 'wearing blackface' which is seen as racist.

In the sketches, the pair conceal their real identities with darker makeup on their skin and prosthetics to play tricks on famous people.

Their apology comes after global Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd.

What is blackface? Blackface is a historical practice that dates back around 200 years. It commonly refers to when someone (typically with white skin) paints their face darker to resemble a black person. These depictions can be inaccurate, hurtful and deeply offensive Find out more here

@antanddec Ant and Dec have apologised for any offence caused

Ant and Dec posted a statement on their social media saying they were "sorry to everyone that was offended" by the sketches.

They added: "We purposely stopped doing this several years ago and certainly would not make these sketches today".

The pair said they'd confirmed with ITV that any content that could cause offence does not appear on the ITV Hub or the Saturday Night Takeaway YouTuube channel.

What's happening to other shows?

Disney Disney+ users will notice a warning on some of the classic films

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway isn't the only show to be criticised for having offensive elements in it.

Some of the older Disney films have been criticised for including racist ideas and characters.

So on some animations, Disney+ decided to include a warning that says: "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

And on another streaming service, called HBO, the film Gone with the Wind has been removed. It's long been criticised for its depiction of slavery.

HBO Max said the 1939 film was "a product of its time" and depicted "ethnic and racial prejudices" that "were wrong then and are wrong today".

Little Britain, a comedy show from 2003-2008 starring David Walliams and new Bake Off host Matt Lucas, featured sketches where actors portray characters from different ethnic backgrounds.

The BBC said: "Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."