Coronavirus: Zoos and safari parks set to reopen from 15 June

Getty Images

Zoos and safari parks can open again next week - as long as they stick to social distancing rules.

From 15 June they can open their doors to the public. Places like drive-in cinemas will also be opening on that date.

The prime minister is expected to announce this news as part of the latest step in easing the coronavirus lockdown.

Getty Images

Lots of zoos have been struggling financially throughout the lockdown.

Recently, Chester Zoo said its future was "on a knife edge" and London Zoo said it faced an "uncertain future".

But the Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, said the UK "continues to meet" the government's five tests for lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, so zoos can open as long as they follow safety guidelines.

Getty Images

Zoos will be told that they can open outdoor areas - because the risk of spreading the disease is lower outside.

But they won't be able to reopen indoor exhibitions - things like reptile houses.

A Downing Street official said: "This is by necessity a careful process, but we hope the reopening of safari parks and zoos will help provide families with more options to spend time outdoors while supporting the industry caring for these incredible animals."