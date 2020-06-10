George Floyd: Hundreds attend funeral to pay respects

Getty Images A huge sign outside the Fountain of Praise in Houston church reads, "We love u George"

The funeral of George Floyd, an African American man whose death while in police custody sparked anti-racism protests all over the world, has taken place in his home town of Houston, Texas, in the United States.

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Mr Floyd, while many of them waved banners calling for change and justice.

More than 500 people attended an emotional church service, including politicians and celebrities.

Many people wore face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some of which had the words "black lives matter" written on them.

Getty Images Well-known civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton spoke to the congregation in front of a depiction of George Floyd

Some people wore badges saying "I can't breathe", referring to George Floyd's words while being held down by police.

Many family members made emotional speeches during the service, including Mr Floyd's niece who said: "No more hate crimes, please! Someone said 'Make America Great Again', but when has America ever been great?" - challenging President Donald Trump's famous slogan.

Getty Images

Actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attended the funeral, while Joe Biden, who is running for the presidency against Donald Trump in an election later this year, addressed the service in a video message, saying: "When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."

Mr Floyd's coffin was taken to a cemetery in Pearland, south of Houston, for a private burial ceremony. A horse-drawn carriage was used for the last mile of the procession.

Getty Images

What happened to George Floyd?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Newsround special bulletin on George Floyd, US protests and racism

George Floyd was arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May after he was suspected of using fake money in a shop.

While the arrest was taking place, police officer Derek Chauvin held him down by kneeling on his neck.

Despite saying he couldn't breathe, Mr Floyd wasn't released and soon afterwards he died.

Four police officers have been sacked. Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three others, Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, face charges of aiding and abetting.

What happened to Mr Floyd has again raised the issue of racism in American society and the unfair treatment that many African American communities feel they face in the US, particularly when it comes to the police.