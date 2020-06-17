play
Watch Newsround

'White privilege doesn't mean your life hasn't been hard'

American-Korean designer, Courtney Ahn, has tried to help people understand what white privilege is with a post on Instagram.

Her post went viral and she received over 700,000 likes with many people praising her simple but effective explanation.

White privilege is described as "people with white skin having advantages in society that other people do not have".

Here she tells Newsround what the term means and gives examples of where it exists.

British kids
2:02

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

What is racism - and what can be done about it?

hands of different colours

'Speak out and use your voice to challenge racism'

