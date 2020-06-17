'White privilege doesn't mean your life hasn't been hard'
American-Korean designer, Courtney Ahn, has tried to help people understand what white privilege is with a post on Instagram.
Her post went viral and she received over 700,000 likes with many people praising her simple but effective explanation.
White privilege is described as "people with white skin having advantages in society that other people do not have".
Here she tells Newsround what the term means and gives examples of where it exists.