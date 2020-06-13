Springwatch: How to build your own bird feeder

Getty Images

Bird feeders are a great way to help our feathered friends out.

They can attract more birds to your gardens and help give them energy during busy times.

BBC Springwatch have made some handy tutorials to help you make your own bird feeders at home.

You can make them by recycling things you might have around the house, like plastic bottles and egg boxes.

Take a look at the list of materials and instructions below.

The bottle feeder

Materials you'll need:

A marker pen

A large empty plastic bottle

One or two wooden spoons

Some string

Bird seed

A pair of scissors

An adult

The peanut butter feeder

Materials you'll need: