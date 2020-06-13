play
Springwatch: How to build your own bird feeder

Last updated at 08:17
birds-using-a-bird-feeder.Getty Images

Bird feeders are a great way to help our feathered friends out.

They can attract more birds to your gardens and help give them energy during busy times.

BBC Springwatch have made some handy tutorials to help you make your own bird feeders at home.

You can make them by recycling things you might have around the house, like plastic bottles and egg boxes.

Take a look at the list of materials and instructions below.

The bottle feeder
How to build a bottle bird feeder

Materials you'll need:

  • A marker pen
  • A large empty plastic bottle
  • One or two wooden spoons
  • Some string
  • Bird seed
  • A pair of scissors
  • An adult
The peanut butter feeder
How to build a peanut butter bird feeder

Materials you'll need:

  • Egg box
  • Peanut Butter
  • Bird Seed
  • String

