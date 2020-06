PA Media The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were photographed at Windsor Castle

It's a big day for the Queen's husband Prince Philip - it's his 99th birthday!

To mark the special occasion a new photo of him has been released.

He's pictured with the Queen outside Windsor Castle where they have spent lockdown together.

How much do you know about him?

Try our true or false quiz to celebrate his milestone birthday!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.