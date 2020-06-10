play
Kids' lockdown poems from around the world

Children all over the world have been affected by lockdown, as countries across the globe try to stop coronavirus spreading.

It's three months since the pandemic was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The charity, Save the Children, says that at the height of the global lockdown, 1.6 billion children were stopped from going to school.

They have been working with kids from lots of different countries including Peru, Nigeria, Mexico and the UK.

They've written poems about their experiences of lockdown and how the pandemic has affected their lives - here's what they had to say.

