Scientists detect heartbeat of super massive black hole 600 million light years away

NASA

Scientists have confirmed that the heartbeat of a super massive black hole is still going strong after ten years.

Astronomers say this is the longest living heartbeat ever seen in a black hole, and that it can help to tell scientists more about its size and the space around it.

The black hole's heartbeat was first discovered in 2007 at the centre of a galaxy called RE J1034+396, which is around 600 million light years from Earth.

Scientists recorded it every hour, until the satellite which was monitoring it had its path blocked by our Sun in 2011.

Flash forward to 2018 and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray satellite re-discovers the heartbeat again, still going strong!

How does a Black hole have a heart beat?

Dr Frederic Vincent, Observatoire de Paris An illustration of the black hole's heart beat observed in 2007 and 2018

A black hole's heartbeat is quite different to a human heart beat!

It happens when matter falls on to a black hole, as it sucks matter towards it, releasing enormous bursts of energy in a repeated pattern, like a heart beat.

Matter is the "stuff" that makes up the universe, everything that takes up space and has mass is matter.

The time between each beat can tell scientists more about what the matter near to the black hole is like - for example how big it is.

European Space Agency An illustration of the XMM-Newton spacecraft which monitored the black hole's heartbeat

The research was discovered by scientists at the National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Durham University.

Lead author Dr Chichuan Jin, said: "This heartbeat is amazing!

"It proves that such signals arising from a super massive black hole can be very strong and persistent. It also provides the best opportunity for scientists to further investigate the nature and origin of this heartbeat signal."

Professor Done said: "The only other system we know which seems to do the same thing is a 100,000 times smaller stellar-mass black hole in our Milky Way"

The next step for the researchers is to study their findings, and see how it compares with other black holes in our galaxy.