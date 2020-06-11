Social distancing: Can kids play with their friends in the park?

Getty Images What are the rules for playing with your friends at the park?

Many of you might be feeling a bit confused about what you can and can't do under coronavirus lockdown rules.

You might have have been asked by your friends if you want to come over to play, but are not sure if this is OK.

The UK Government, as well as the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, has been constantly updating its rules, so it can sometimes be confusing trying to know what you can or shouldn't do.

We've been looking at the latest information on what the different governments have said is OK to do, and what is not OK to do.

However, a rule change from Saturday, means the advice will be different for people in your bubble.

Also if you're worried or unsure about anything, speak to an adult you trust.

Can I play with my friends at the park?

Getty Images

Yes - but you should stay two metres away from people you don't live with, and limit the amount of people you play with.

The official advice from the UK Government is that you can leave your home to exercise and spend time outdoors with people from your house, or in groups of no more than six people, including children, from outside of your house. You should also make sure you stay at least two metres away from the people you do not live with.

In Scotland, the rule is that if you do meet people from another house, you must stay outdoors, and you must stay at least two metres apart. You shouldn't meet up with more than one other household at a time, and there should be no more than eight people in any group.

The Welsh government says: "Members of two separate households are allowed to meet outdoors as long as they stay local and maintain social distancing [which means staying two meters apart]."

The Northern Irish government advises that, "you can meet up to six people outdoors as long as you maintain social distancing".

Can I go round to my friend's house or garden?

Getty Images

Yes and no. Currently you are only allowed to meet people you do not live with outdoors - so a garden is okay. You cannot visit your friends or family inside their homes.

The UK government says: "You can spend time in gardens and other private outdoor spaces such as yards or roof terraces in a group of up to six people from different households - as long as you maintain social distancing at all times with people outside your household."

It also says: "You should not go indoors unless you need the toilet or are passing through to access the garden. Avoid touching surfaces and if you use the toilet wash your hands thoroughly."

In Scotland the rules say: "At the moment, you can meet family outdoors, for example in a garden, but you should not go inside another house other than your own, even if it belongs to a family member, except to quickly access the garden."

The Welsh government also recommends that social gatherings with one other household should only take place outdoors, and at a two-metre social distance.

In Northern Ireland, "under the current regulations indoor gatherings of people who do not share the same household are not permitted." but, "you can meet up to six people outdoors as long as you maintain social distancing. "

Can I play sport with my friends?

Getty Images

Yes - but you must play outside only, stay two metres away from each other, in small groups and you must not play any contact sports. Rugby, for example, would count as a contact sport as you touch each other when tackling, but tennis can be played without touching each other.

The UK government has said that you can take part in some outdoor sporting activities such as fishing, ball skills like passing and kicking, and tennis. However it stresses that you must stay two metres apart, play in groups of no more than six people, and clean any sports equipment after use.

It also says that all types of outdoor water sports such as outdoor swimming, sailing, windsurfing, canoeing, rowing, kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding is allowed so long as people social distance.

In Scotland outdoor non-contact sporting activities like fishing, archery, golf, horse-riding mountain-biking, tennis and rowing are okay under social distancing rules.

For football it says: "One-to-one training can take place now - however this can only be between two households and physical distancing must be observed."

Getty Images

The rules in Wales are a bit different.

"You must exercise alone, with members of your household or with members of one other household. Exercising in groups with friends is still not allowed," is the official advice.

Sports like golf, fishing and watersports are allowed, but tennis courts and leisure centres will still remain closed.

In Northern Ireland activities such as golf, tennis and fishing are now allowed so long as you stay two metres apart, and in groups of no more than six people - but officials recommend getting in touch with your club or event organiser for more details about restrictions.

Can I go to my friend's birthday party?

Getty Images

It's complicated. You can visit a friend in their garden for an activity like a barbeque, so long as everyone stays two metres apart and there are no more than six people.

The UK government has said it is a criminal offence to invite lots of people over for a party.

The Scottish and Welsh governments advise you don't share food with other households, and you use your own plates and cutlery.

You can also video call your friend from home to wish them a happy birthday.

Can I hug my friends?

Getty Images

No.

You can hug the people you share a house with, but not anyone who lives outside your house.

Can I buy ice cream from an ice cream van?

Getty Images

Yes - but you must stay two metres away from other people who are also queuing up.

Under government guidelines ice-cream vans fall under the same rules as takeaway restaurants, and outdoor market stalls.

However some councils have asked ice-cream vans not to trade during lockdown for safety.