Newsround special bulletin on US protests and racism
De'Graft presents a Newsround special programme all about fairness, protest and people coming together to reject racism.
In this bulletin, we find out more about George Floyd and why his death has caused such a huge reaction all over the world.
We hear from kids in America about their experience of these issues.
And the programme also includes your messages as you've been reacting in your hundreds to what's been happening and what you think about it.