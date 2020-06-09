George Floyd: Thousands pay their respects at final memorial in Houston, Texas
Crowds of people in George Floyd's hometown of Houston, USA, came to pay tribute to him ahead of his funeral
Thousands of people have paid their final respects to George Floyd at a public memorial in Houston, Texas, ahead of his funeral later on 9 June.
Getty Images
Many families with children, like this mother and her daughters, queued for hours to attend The Fountain of Praise church in Houston - the city where George Floyd was born and brought up.
Getty Images
George Floyd died in Minneapolis where he lived, after he was held down by police officers - despite saying he couldn't breathe. His death has led to anti-racism marches and protests about racial injustice all over America, and around the world. The local church in Houston was a place where people could come together quietly and leave flowers and tributes.
Reuters
When the doors were opened, many people filed past George Floyd's coffin to show their support for him, his family and the fight against prejudice that his death has highlighted.
Reuters
Members of George's family attended the memorial including his brother Philonise Floyd (wearing yellow) who spoke to the public saying: "He was the first person who everybody looked up to in our neighbourhood because he was the first one to get a scholarship to go and play basketball or football when he wanted to do." George's younger brother Rodney called him a "beautiful soul".
Getty Images
Many local people and friends of the family also gathered at a evening vigil honouring George Floyd on the football field of Jack Yates High School, George Floyd's former school where he played American football. Members of the Yates High School championship football team spoke to the crowd.
Getty Images
Many local families associated with the school joined in the vigil to offer support for the Floyd family and to reject racism.
Reuters
The vigil went on later into the evening and some people, wearing masks due to coronavirus, stayed to light candles to show their respect.