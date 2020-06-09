Many young African Americans, along with people across the world, are continuing to fight against racism both online and offline.

Huge protests have taken place in the US, and the UK, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being arrested by police officers in the US city of Minneapolis.

Etienne, a young protester and Kamryn, whose mum is a police officer, spoke to De'Graft about the racism they've faced.

They also discussed how they want things to change in the future.