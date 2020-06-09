Plan axed for all primary schools in England to reopen before summer

Getty Images

The government has decided that not all primary school pupils in England will be able to return to school before the end of summer.

There had been an aim for all primary school pupils in the country to spend four weeks in school before the summer break - but that plan has now been dropped.

It's thought that it's too unrealistic for all pupils to go back, and instead schools will be given "flexibility" on how many children they allow back into school.

Gavin Williamson is the senior minister in Boris Johnson's top team who is in charge of England's schools

A lot of headteachers had said it had never been a practical possibility.

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, will deliver a statement to the House of Commons later on the reopening of schools.

Children in England began returning to primary schools last week - with Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils heading back first.

Gavin Williamson is expected to say that schools can increase numbers, but it will be up to them to decide whether they can bring in more classes and will take away the "pressure" to get ready.

This mean that many children in other year groups will not be back in school before the summer holidays.

Plans for reopening schools are different for each country in the UK.

While the government was keen to get children in England back in class before the summer holidays, both Scotland and Northern Ireland don't plan on reopening before the start of the new school year.

Wales will reopen schools on Monday 29 June with smaller class sizes, but schools will be open to all years for limited periods during the week.